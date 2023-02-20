Prithvi Shaw attack incident: Social media influencer Sapna Gill, 3 others sent to 14-day judicial custody

Sapna Gill, a social media influencer who was arrested for allegedly attacking Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw, along with three other suspects, was sent to judicial custody on Monday, reported India Today. The 14-day judicial custody comes after she was taken into police custody. Gill was one of eight people arrested by Oshiwara Police in the aftermath of the Mumbai incident under various sections of the Indian Criminal Code (143, 148, 149, 384, 437, 504, 506).



Gill and seven others were arrested by the Oshiwara Police in Mumbai after Shaw's friend Ashish Surendra Yadav complained against them. According to Yadav's complaint, a gang of persons attacked his car with baseball bats, then followed him and threatened him with false cases if they don’t pay Rs 50,000.



Gill not only refuted the charges, but also claimed that Shaw tried to physically assault her and her friends with a stick while walking along the street in the city.



Prithvi Shaw was having supper at a five-star hotel in Santacruz when the accused arrived and insisted for a selfie. Shaw took photographs with two people, but the same group returned and requested for selfies with the other accused. Shaw declined this time, stating that he had come to eat with friends and wanted to be left alone. According to the complaint, when they insisted, Prithvi's friend called the hotel manager and complained about them.



The hotel manager asked the accused to leave, which eventually infuriated them, and when Shaw and his friend came out of the hotel after eating, some people were standing outside with baseball bats. Prithvi's friend's BMW was vandalised, with the accused smashing the front and rear windows with baseball bats.



Prithvi Shaw has taken a hiatus from competitive cricket following India's home series against New Zealand. Shaw was called up to the T20i squad for a three-match series against the BlackCaps at home in January. Nevertheless, the Mumbai opener did not make the starting Eleven.



Shaw has shown wonderful performance in the domestic circuit. In the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season, the Mumbai captain scored 595 runs, including a century, in six matches. When Shaw struck 379 against Assam in January, he beat Sunil Gavaskar's Ranji Trophy record for the highest total by a Mumbai batter (340).

Also Read: Prithvi Shaw selfie controversy: Social media influencer Sapna Gill sent to police custody till February 20

