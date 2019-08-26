Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra shares video of worms in her food at five-star hotel

Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra, took to Instagram to show worms squiggling on her plate of food at a five-star hotel in Ahmedabad. Chopra said that she found maggots on her plate at Double Tree Hilton in Ahmedabad. The budding actress said that she has been falling sick for the past couple of days and now she knows why.

Chopra also urged FSSAI to take some action against it. "Staying in Double Tree in Ahmedabad and got maggots in my food. U pay bomb fr these hotels nd they feed u maggots. Its so shocking FSSAI plz take some immediate action. Where are the health safety regulations now!! (sic)" she posted on Instagram.

One can see a plate of omelette, hash browns and tomatoes in the video. One can also see worms squiggling on the plate. Meera Chopra then faces the camera to herself and says, "So I ordered food from room service. I was staying in Double Tree Hilton in Ahmedabad and this is what I get. I get worms in my food. Guys please see it properly because this is something which we just cannot ignore. So we stay in these big hotels and we pay them a bomb for everything and they give us worms in our food. So I have been staying here since last one week and since the time I've checked in, I have been falling unwell, I have been falling sick. And now I see the reason. For the first time, I could just see worms in my food. Let's just put this out on the social media. Thanks guys."

Her followers on Instagram ask her to take this up with the concerned authorities. Some even ask her to sue the hotel.

This incident comes weeks after Rahul Bose shared his bill of Rs 442 for two bananas at JW Marriott Chandigarh. "You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn't harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at JW Marriott Chandigarh," said the actor. Following the furore on social media, the Excise and Taxation Department took suo moto cognizance of the case and fined the five-star hotel Rs 25,000.

