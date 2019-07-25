Rahul Bose-JW Marriott fiasco: Chandigarh administration orders probe into Rs 442 bill for two bananas

Rahul Bose-JW Marriott fiasco: Following actor Rahul Bose's tweet on being exorbitantly charged for two bananas at a Chandigarh hotel, the city administration on Wednesday ordered a high-level probe into his allegations.

The Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner and Excise and Taxation Commissioner Mandip Singh Brar has initiated investigation into an "illegal and exorbitant charge of GST" by JW Marriott on two fresh bananas, according to a report in The Indian Express. The actor was charged Rs 442.50 for two bananas at the luxury hotel which is located in Sector 35 of the city.

"Taking cognisance of the video and bill posted by the actor, I have ordered an investigation. I have directed Assistant Excise and Taxation Commissioner (AETC) Rajeev Chaudhary to conduct a thorough probe on how the hotel had charged GST on fresh fruits. Strict action will be taken if found guilty," Brar told the news daily.

Also Read: PM Modi to inaugurate Bose Museum at Red Fort today

Meanwhile, the Assistant Excise and Taxation Commissioner (AETC) has also been instructed to investigate whether or not the hotel was depositing GST on other chargeable items with the excise and taxation department, the report added.

BusinessToday.In also tried to contact JW Marriott officials but to no avail. The calls made to the hotel authorities went unanswered.

Bose on Sunday had tweeted a video expressing his outrage on being charged a bill of Rs 442.50 for two bananas.

Also Read: Delhi weather update: Heavy rainfall likely on Thursday, Friday

"You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn't harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings," he tweeted.

"So I am shooting in Chandigarh and I am staying at this beautiful suite at JW Marriott where they give you all these elegant freebies like these chocolate cookies. God knows how much these beautiful flowers must have cost, but get this, I was in the gym and I asked for two bananas and check the bill out," the actor said in 38-second long video. According to the bill shown in his video, Bose was charged for a 'fruit platter'.

"They're just too good for me. Well done JW Marriott Chandigarh," the actor commented before ending his video.

Also Read: GST Council meet Live updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to decide on tax cut on e-vehicles today