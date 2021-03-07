Priyanka Chopra opens restaurant in New York, shares pictures of puja ceremony

After penning her memoir, global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has entered into a new profession. Chopra has now become a restaurateur by opening her restaurant in New York. She shared a glimpse of the restaurant on Instagram. The name of the restaurant in 'SONA'.

Chopra noted that she has been creatively involved with this project and has poured her love for Indian cuisine into it. Chopra shared images of the restaurant 'SONA' and the puja ceremony held back in 2019. Her husband Nick Jonas also features in these pictures.

Chopra wrote in the caption, "I'm thrilled to present to you SONA, a new restaurant in NYC that I poured my love for Indian food into. SONA is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with. The kitchen is helmed by the incredible Chef @harinayak, a masterful talent, who has created the most delicious and innovative menu, taking you on a food journey through my amazing country. SONA is opening later this month, and I can't wait to see you there! This endeavour would not have been possible without the leadership of my friends Maneesh Goyal and David Rabin. Thank you to our designer Melissa Bowers and the rest of the team for realizing this vision so clearly."

She added, "The second and third photos were taken in September 2019 when we performed a small intimate Puja (prayer ceremony) to bless the space that would soon become @sonanewyork Godspeed (sic)!"

Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for 'Citadel'. The 'Citadel' franchise is a global action spy series that also stars Game of Thrones star Richard Madden. Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK of 'The Family Man' fame are developing the Indian series of the 'Citadel' franchise. Priyanka Chopra had released her memoir 'Unfinished' on February 9.

