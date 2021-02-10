'Chaddiyan dikhni chahiyen': Priyanka Chopra shares episode of Bollywood director's crass attitude

Priyanka Chopra gave her fans a peek into her life and the long route to stardom in her new book Unfinished. Chopra released her memoir on Tuesday. Pouring her heart out, Priyanka Chopra talks about the one regrettable misstep in her career, how she learned humility from her first co-star Vijay, how she thought she had presented herself respectfully in the controversial photo with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and how the disgusting behaviour of a director turned her away from a project. Chopra's Unfinished also includes many family photos and many from several milestones in her life.

The White Tiger actor said that endorsing a skin-whitening cream was the biggest misstep of her career. Without beating about the bush, Priyanka Chopra straight up apologises for the advertisement.

She spoke about the controversial photo with PM Modi that got her a lot of backlash, Chopra said that she still believes that she had presented herself respectfully. The actor was promoting Baywatch in Berlin when she met PM Modi. A photo of her sitting with PM Modi in a white dress went viral and she received a lot of backlash for her choice of clothing. Chopra recalls the incident and says that PM Modi and she were staying in the same hotel and she requested his office for a meeting with the Prime Minister.

Thank you to everyone whos giving my first book a chance. I hope you all enjoy my #Unfinished story pic.twitter.com/dQfTF8XQRJ PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 9, 2021 The Quantico star recalled how she learnt humility from her first co-star Vijay, who she met during the filming of Thamizhan soon after she had won the Miss World title. She said that Vijay's humility and generosity with fans made a lasting impression on her. Chopra said that while filming Quantico in New York, long queues of people would wait to meet her. "As I stood and took pictures with them through my lunch break, I thought about my very first co-actor ever and the example he'd set," she said. Reminiscing about her early days in the film industry, Chopra said that there was a sensuous dance number she was required to do when the director asked her to take off her clothes one piece at a time in front of the camera. She asked if she needed to wear more clothes in order to do so. "The director suggested I speak to my stylist, so I called him and briefly explained the situation, then passed the phone to the director. Standing right in front of me, the director said: 'Jo bhi ho, chaddiyan dikhni chahiyen. Nahi toh log picture kyon dekhne aayenge?'" She said that she quit the project the next day. The book also has some unseen photos including her 'griha pravesh' with husband Nick Jonas in their Los Angeles home. "Moving into our new house during quarantine was unusual but we made the best of it, including a Griha Pravesh (house warming) ceremony," reads the description. || Some pics of Nick and Priyanka from her new book! pic.twitter.com/QzukPkW1MC Daily Nick Jonas (@DailyNickJonas) February 8, 2021

Another photo shows Priyanka and Nick cuddling their dogs Diana, Gino and Panda, while another shows them after their engagement in Crete in July 2018.

In a recent interview to Asian Style magazine, Priyanka Chopra said that everyone who has been mentioned in the book has been sent a copy. She said that after writing her experiences, she would call up the person who was part of it and corroborate the story. "I needed a lot of filling in the blanks from them. Memory is a funny thing; you leave a lot behind," she said.

