‘Pro Max plan’: Bengaluru’s broken roads mocked as techies share off-roading commute

A video showing Bengaluru techies navigating broken, narrow roads on their daily commute has triggered a wave of sarcasm and civic frustration on X, with an entrepreneur jokingly dubbing the chaos part of the “Greater Bengaluru Greater Mega Bharjari Pro Max Deluxe A/C Plan.”

The clip, captioned “This is how techies are traveling in Bengaluru,” shows software professionals riding through trench-like alleyways on two-wheelers. The post, laced with irony, claimed the physical hardship would surely sharpen their code.

Tagging Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, and BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali, the post quipped Bengaluru is racing to become the world’s top tech city—on the strength of its potholes.

Entrepreneur Sanjeev responded with biting wit: “Stop hating. Trench roads come before tunnel roads. This is all part of the Greater Bengaluru Greater Mega Bharjari Pro Max Deluxe A/C Plan!”

The sarcasm resonated widely, prompting others to weigh in with their own brand of humour and criticism.

“This isn't an off-roading adventure you plan with buddies,” one user snapped. “This is how Bangalore commutes to office. These are six-figure earners doing this just to earn that six figures.”

Another added: “Why should anything change when tech firms keep building offices here and employees still show up instead of demanding WFH?”

This is how techies are traveling in Bengaluru! 🏍️💻

Riding through narrow, broken alleys!

If you give such physical hardship to coders, the code will surely be sharp! 😅

One user posted, “Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar are making sure techies get their trekking experience without needing a holiday,” while another called it “India’s highest road tax in action.”

With high tax rates and sky-high real estate, Bengaluru’s crumbling roads remain a punchline—albeit one that tech workers endure daily, quite literally, on two wheels.

