Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram recently welcomed Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s offer to help improve Bengaluru’s roads and infrastructure, saying the metropolis's main problem is execution and not funding.

“I noted with interest Mrs Kiran Mazumdar Shaw's offer to fund the development of some roads in Bengaluru. A great offer! Congratulations! BUT, the problem with our public works is not the lack of public money; the problem is in the execution of the public work,” Chidambaram said in a post on X.

He added that the government could tweak the model suggested by the Biocon chairperson, where public funds and tender processes are used to select contractors, but companies or industrialists supervise the work.

“The contractor will execute the public work (say, road). HOWEVER, the supervising company or industrialist will be responsible for the quality and timely execution of the work. Any penalties or cost-overruns will be borne by the supervising company or industrialist. Chennai or Bengaluru will be an appropriate place to experiment the idea,” he added.

The tweets come amid a public spat between Shaw and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. Shivakumar had accused Shaw of having a personal agenda against the state government. “They have some personal agenda. Why didn't they open their mouth during BJP regime,” he said, referring to Shaw and Aarin Capital chairperson Mohandas Pai’s repeated criticism of pothole-ridden roads in Bengaluru.

Shaw hit back, defending her record. “Not true. Both @TVMohandasPai and I have criticised deteriorating infrastructure in our city to previous BJP & JDS Governments. Our agenda is clear: clean up and restore roads.”

The Biocon chief had earlier highlighted Bengaluru’s infrastructure problems after an overseas business visitor to Biocon Park expressed surprise at the state of the city’s roads and sanitation. The visitor reportedly asked, “Why are the roads so bad, and why is there so much garbage around? Doesn’t the Govt want to support investment? I have just come from China and can't understand why India can’t get its act together, especially when the winds are favourable?”

Shivakumar defended the government’s efforts, saying that there are challenges for sure but the state government is addressing them with focus and urgency. He also laid down some data to substantiate his point further.

The Karnataka Deputy CM said: “Rs 1,100 crore has been sanctioned for road repairs, 10,000+ potholes identified, and over 5,000 already fixed on priority. Major infrastructure works are underway to make Bengaluru more globally competitive.”

Under the Greater Bengaluru Authority, the East Corporation will retain Rs 1,673 crore of its revenues to improve infrastructure in 50 wards. Shivakumar added, “With major works like the CSB–K R Puram redevelopment and Elevated Corridors, we are strengthening infrastructure for citizens, employees, and companies alike. Instead of tearing Bengaluru down, let’s build it up—together.”