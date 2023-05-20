'Proud to be the first entrepreneur from India...': Shark Tank judge Aman Gupta debuts at Cannes Film Festival

Shark Tank India judge and boAt Founder Aman Gupta took to Instagram to share that he has made his debut at the much-celebrated Cannes Film Festival. He has become the first entrepreneur from India to walk the famous red carpet of the film festival.

While sharing pictures with his wife, Gupta wrote, “This is it. Proud to be the first entrepreneur from India to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival."

He further claimed he never thought in his wildest dream to walk the red carpet at Cannes, but it was a "surreal" experience, which his wife Priya Dagar also said.

“I didn’t dream about this one. But now that I'm living it the feeling is surreal. Thank you God. Thank you Life,” wrote Aman Gupta. He was seen showing off his boAt watch at the film festival.

He also said he'd always seen Aishwarya Rai and other celebrities in Cannes and never expected to get this chance. Meanwhile, Aman Gupta's wife Priya Dagar also posted several pictures from the couple’s “Cannes Debut”. She was seen wearing an ice blue and silver gown from designer Bhawna Rao.

Dagar also uploaded photos from their first day in Cannes, where they met American actor Michael Douglas. Douglas had already earned an honorary Palme d'Or at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

This year's Indian presence at the French film festival has been confined to Bollywood celebrities, influencers, and government officials. Gupta is India's first entrepreneur to attend the film festival.

Meanwhile, celebrities such as Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chhillar, Esha Gupta and Mrunal Thakur appeared at Cannes for the first time this year. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan chose a stunning Sophie Couture gown with crystals and aluminium detailing, its oversized hood set off by an equally large black bow at the waist to make her appearance at Cannes 2023.

