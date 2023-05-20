scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Trends
'Proud to be the first entrepreneur from India...': Shark Tank judge Aman Gupta debuts at Cannes Film Festival

Feedback

'Proud to be the first entrepreneur from India...': Shark Tank judge Aman Gupta debuts at Cannes Film Festival

Aman Gupta, co-founder of electronics firm boAt, has become the first Indian entrepreneur to walk the Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
He also said he'd always seen Aishwarya Rai and other celebrities in Cannes and never expected to get this chance. He also said he'd always seen Aishwarya Rai and other celebrities in Cannes and never expected to get this chance.

Shark Tank India judge and boAt Founder Aman Gupta took to Instagram to share that he has made his debut at the much-celebrated Cannes Film Festival. He has become the first entrepreneur from India to walk the famous red carpet of the film festival.

While sharing pictures with his wife, Gupta wrote, “This is it. Proud to be the first entrepreneur from India to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aman Gupta (@boatxaman)

He further claimed he never thought in his wildest dream to walk the red carpet at Cannes, but it was a "surreal" experience, which his wife Priya Dagar also said.

“I didn’t dream about this one. But now that I'm living it the feeling is surreal. Thank you God. Thank you Life,” wrote Aman Gupta. He was seen showing off his boAt watch at the film festival.

He also said he'd always seen Aishwarya Rai and other celebrities in Cannes and never expected to get this chance. Meanwhile, Aman Gupta's wife Priya Dagar also posted several pictures from the couple’s “Cannes Debut”. She was seen wearing an ice blue and silver gown from designer Bhawna Rao.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priya Dagar (@piadagger)

Dagar also uploaded photos from their first day in Cannes, where they met American actor Michael Douglas. Douglas had already earned an honorary Palme d'Or at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

This year's Indian presence at the French film festival has been confined to Bollywood celebrities, influencers, and government officials. Gupta is India's first entrepreneur to attend the film festival.

Meanwhile, celebrities such as Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chhillar, Esha Gupta and Mrunal Thakur appeared at Cannes for the first time this year. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan chose a stunning Sophie Couture gown with crystals and aluminium detailing, its oversized hood set off by an equally large black bow at the waist to make her appearance at Cannes 2023.

Also Read: Amazon layoffs: Woman rejoins same team after being fired 4 months earlier

Published on: May 20, 2023, 6:37 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement