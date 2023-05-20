Amazon layoffs: Woman rejoins same team after being fired 4 months earlier

An ex-Amazon employee who was fired back in January this year announces to have re-joined the same team just after 4 months of being fired. Paige Cipriani posted about her new joining on LinkedIn. She revealed that earlier, she was working in the social marketing team. And now she is re-hired as the Product Manager in the same team.

As per her post, “I am so happy to announce that on Monday I started back at Amazon on the Social Marketing team, the same team I was on before being laid off in January. I was re-hired, as a Product Marketing Manager, in a newly opened position so will be focusing on a different line of business than before. I feel so thankful to be back on such a great team and am looking forward to what this new (yet familiar) journey holds.”

Back in January, Cipriani also shared the news of being fired by Amazon in a LinkedIn post. As per the post, “Unfortunately, yesterday I woke up to the news that I was one of 18,000 employees laid off from Amazon. It is incredibly hard and I am still trying to process it all. I am sad because my journey at the company had just begun and I was working with some of the most incredibly smart people in the industry. I am still so grateful for the time I have spent there, the connections I have made and everything I learned. I am officially #opentowork looking for Social Marketing roles immediately. Thank you in advance for any connections, advice or opportunities you can offer! Feel free to message me here with leads.”

Notably, just a few days ago, Amazon had given out pink slips to 500 of its employees in India. These job cuts were made across different businesses and functions including Amazon Web Services (AWS), human resources (HR) and support functions. The upsetting part is, the layoffs are not over yet. Back in March Amazon Andy Jassy announced the layoff of 9,000 employees globally. The company also announced layoffs in January that affected 18,000 employees worldwide.

