Provenance to be a big part of India’s food story

One of the more interesting trends that has emerged is the positive disposition towards ghee. From being one that was perceived as leading to an increase in LDL or bad cholesterol levels, it is veering towards becoming a must-have on one’s palate. That is one of the significant takeaways coming out of the “Godrej Food Trends Report 2024.”

“From health-conscious millennials to flavour-driven foodies, ghee’s natural goodness, its traditional link to Ayurveda, and its perceived ability to enhance digestion, will all contribute to its renewed appeal as a healthy kitchen staple in 2024,” it states. Picking out its Indian provenance, it goes on to say that ghee is deeply rooted in cultural traditions and mindful farming practices, expected to fuel a newfound appreciation “for its culinary versatility and unique taste profile.”

In a post-pandemic world, there is clearly greater awareness of the nature of food to be consumed and in what form and quantity. Some of it is reflected in the consumption of sugar for instance. Terming it the recalibration of the sweet quotient of desserts, the focus, says the report, will shift from saccharine indulgence to nuanced flavours and textures “that encompass surprising and skilful ingredient pairings, use of natural sweeteners, and a greater focus on technique.” All this will cater to diners looking for a lower sweet quotient. In the same vein, chocolates too will become a sophisticated affair. “Indian chocolatiers are increasingly showcasing the unique nuances of provenance by artfully combining locally-grown, high-quality cacao beans with unusual Indian ingredients, offering discerning consumers a sophisticated experience around quintessentially Indian flavours through the medium of chocolate,” states the report.

Tanya Dubash, Executive Director and Chief Brand Officer, Godrej Group points out that provenance will be a big theme. “Concepts like hyperlocal or the greater focus on farm-to-fork models will get strengthened. Overall, we see a whole new pride in Indian cuisine,” she said. Equally important is the focus on proteins and how consumers will continue their search for high quality, nutrient-packed, protein-rich foods and beverages.

“The convenience, versatility, and nutritive properties of poultry and dairy will keep them top-of-mind, particularly for home cooks,” she said. One interesting trend, according to the report, is the emergence of Korean food. “Korean culture has been garnering a cult following, through sustained initiatives in cultural diplomacy. With its bold flavours and diverse dishes, its food will capture mainstream sensibilities,” she added. It makes a prediction that the cuisine will be on the plate at home, and on dining-out menus across demographics and geographies in 2024.