PUBG available on Google Stadia free for two months; all you need to know

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, or PUBG, is now available on Google's cloud gaming service Stadia. Google announced PUBG's inclusion on April 28 during Google's Stadia Connect on the Stadia YouTube Channel. This will make PUBG free for Stadia users with or without the Pro subscription as the first two months are free. After that, people need to get the Pro version to keep the game.

Google also announced that Stadia will make PUBG cross-platform, meaning people with an Xbox, PC and a Play Station can play together. Furthermore, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Madden NFL, and FIFA from EA's stable will see their inclusion on Stadia. Get Packed and Octopath Traveller are also available now on the platform.

Stadia Pro costs $9.99 (Rs 750) per month. It gives free games and supports up to 4K streaming with surround sound.

According to PUBG's website, the basic PUBG game comes for $34.99 (Rs 2,600) and the Pioneer Edition of the game is available for $39.99 (Rs. 3,000) for non-Stadia Pro subscribers. Stadia Pro subscribers can access the Pioneer version of PUBG for free.

Stadia currently is only available in Canada, Belgium, Germany, Finland, United Kingdom, United States, and a few other countries. It is not available in India yet but given that India is an important market for Google, it might be here soon.

PUBG is available for PC, Xbox One, PS4. The phone version PUBG Mobile is available on iOS and Android.