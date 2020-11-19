PUBG Mobile: When will the game be back in India?

PUBG Mobile is making a re-entry in India with all new features and gamers are desperately waiting for it. South Korea-based PUBG Corporation has said an all-new version of the game, which will be compatible with Indians, will be launched soon. The final date, however, has not been announced yet.

In a big surprise to gamers, PUBG, which is the most popular gaming app in India with the most number of downloads, was banned in the country on September 2 over security concerns. The government said the app, like many of the Chinese apps that were banned, was engaged in activities prejudicial to India's sovereignty.

After the ban, the app was removed from Google Play Store and Apple's App Store but those who had already downloaded the app were initially able to use it. This facility was later turned off, apparently after the government pressure.

Also read: PUBG Mobile India to launch soon; to pack new features

To comply with the government's diktat, PUBG Corporation parted ways with its Chinese investor Tencent Games over the distribution rights in India. Later, the reports emerged that PUBG may come back after tying up with Reliance Jio or Airtel but that also didn't work. Later, the company announced its India foray in an all-new avatar.

The company is now planning to launch its India unit, PUBG Mobile India, with a local twist. Some of the prominent changes made specifically for the Indian users include virtual simulation training setting, fully clothed characters during the start of the game, green blood instead of red, and restrictions on game time to promote healthy habits.

Also read: PUBG Mobile reduces file size to 610 MB on Google Play Store; ready for India comeback

The company will set up an Indian subsidiary to allow easier communication with players. Initially, the company may hire over 100 employees in India. For the investment part, PUBG Corporation has announced to invest around $100 million in India. As far as concerned about the date, PUBG has not announced the launch date because of lack of clarity from the government as yet. The company, however, is hopeful of launching the game in India as soon as it gets a go-ahead from the government.