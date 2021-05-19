PUBG New State Mobile: Alpha test release date update, iOS pre-registration, and more

PUBG New State, already announced by Krafton, is one of the most anticipated games on the mobile platform. The pre-registration of the game, which opened in February this year, has already crossed 10 million, according to reports.

The developers of PUB New State have released a video on the game's social media handles where they have discussed alpha tests, iOS pre-registration, and more. Gamers and fans can check out the video below: -

The upcoming game will be based in the year 2051 featuring futuristic items such as drones and more, offering gamers a whole new Battle Royale experience.

The post on the PUBG New State's official Facebook page states, "Registrations for PUBG: NEW STATE closed alpha test will begin in just a few days!"

Thus, gamers can expect the registrations for the alpha test to begin soon. However, the released video states that the tests will only be available in the US for Android devices.

PUBG New State: iOS pre-registration

The iOS users' wait for PUBG New State will soon be over as developers of the game have also noted that the pre-registration process will soon commence on the platform.

Gamers and fans can stay tuned and wait for the official announcement. They can check the social media handles of PUBG New State to keep track of all the official news about the game. Meanwhile, pre-registration for the game is currently in process on the Google Play Store and will remain active until its official release.

Krafton has declared on the game's official website that all pre-registered users will get a permanent limited-edition vehicle skin.

Gamers need to note that PUBG New State Mobile is currently only available to Android users.

Players can register by following the below-mentioned process: -

1. Visit the Google Play Store from your mobile device

2. Type in PUBG New State Mobile in the search bar

3. Click on the pre-register option on the PUBG New State page

4. You can claim your in-game rewards once the game releases