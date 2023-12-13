Puducherry, Puri, Udaipur among top travel destinations for Indians this holiday season

It's that time of the year again when people all over the country are gearing up to pack their bags and head to their favorite destinations to celebrate the holiday season with their loved ones. With holidays approaching, data by digital travel company Booking.com shows that Puducherry, Puri, Udaipur are the top three destinations searched by Indians travelling domestically from December 23 to January 2.

Followed by the three destinations are Goa, Jaipur, Mumbai, Manali, Ooty, Munnar, Bengaluru. According to the report, while hotels continue to be the most popular accommodation type for Indian travellers, they are also exploring alternative accommodations while on holiday. Hotels, followed by resorts, guest house, villas and apartments are the top five most searched accommodation types for festive travel.

Meanwhile, the top searched Indian destinations by international travellers this holiday season are -- Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Jaipur, Kochi, Hyderabad, Udaipur, Kolkata and Goa.

The top nationalities that are on the lookout for destinations in India between December 23 to January 2 are United Kingdom, United States of America, Australia, United Arab Emirates and Germany.

Santosh Kumar, Country Manager for India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia at Booking.com said, “As per our Travel Predictions 2024 research, 85 per cent of Indian travellers revealed that they feel more alive when they are on vacation and we are pleased to see travellers embrace this travel spirit as the holiday season approaches."

"As Indians plan their travel, we want to ensure we offer them a connected trip experience where they can easily book different aspects of their trip including accommodation, flights, taxis and attractions easily and conveniently on our platform. As always, Booking.com is committed to making it easier for everyone to experience the world no matter what the travel preference or destination," he added.

The Booking.com report further mentions that whether it's visiting a Christmas market, enjoying a relaxing staycation at a city hotel or just lounging at a sunny beach, travellers are eagerly planning their getaways to embrace the holiday spirit.

