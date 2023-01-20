Punjab: 88-year-old wins Rs 5 crore lottery after buying tickets for 40 years

After purchasing lottery tickets for the last 40 years, an 88-year-old man from Punjab won a staggering Rs 5 crore in the lottery. Mahant Dwarka Dass is overjoyed to have finally won after a long wait of forty years, and he expressed his happiness in a recent interview with the news agency ANI.

Dass, who resides in Derabassi with his two sons, has stated that he will divide the prize money between his sons and donate a portion to his community (dera).

“I've been buying lotteries for the last 35-40 years. I will distribute the winning amount among my two sons and to my 'Dera',” Dwarka Dass was quoted by ANI as saying.

Narender Kumar Sharma, one of his sons, claimed that Dass gave his nephew money so that he could buy a lottery ticket. Sharma said, "He won it, and we are feeling happy."

Dass will not receive the entire Rs 5 crore prize money. His winnings will be subject to a 30% tax.

“He (Dwarka Dass) won the first prize of Rs 5 crore. After completing the prescribed procedure, amount will be given to him after deducting 30 per cent tax,” Assistant Lottery Director Karam Singh told ANI.

The results of the Punjab State Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Lottery 2023 were announced on January 16.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, enya Sloan, a US woman, received a pleasant surprise after winning two lotteries in a month.

The 40-year-old woman took home Rs 8 crore in her first lottery win. She won Rs 16 crore in another lottery a few weeks later. People began referring to her as the luckiest woman in the world after she achieved significant victories. Salon felt both happy and surprised at the same time. She was unaware that additional surprises awaited her. Kenya's initial lottery ticket cost just Rs 800. She revealed after winning the lottery that she had never dreamed of winning in her entire life. She bought one again and was fortunate once more.

