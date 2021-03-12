Punjab school news: Punjab declares preparatory leaves for all classes amid COVID-19 surge

The Department of School Education Punjab on Friday announced preparatory leaves for all classes in the government, government-aided and private schools in the state. The leave has been declared in light of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Punjab. Punjab School Minister Vijay Inder Singla made the announcement calling for preparatory leaves in schools within the state.

On Thursday, the state government imposed a night curfew in several districts including Patiala. The government has also placed other strict restrictions in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Authorities said on Friday that the night curfew imposed in Mohali and Fatehgarh will continue until further orders are given. The night curfew will be in effect between 11:00 pm and 5:00 am daily till further instructions are announced. Ludhiana's District Collector has also imposed a night curfew in the district in the wake of recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

The night curfew which was imposed in Patiala district will begin today at 11:00 pm and will remain in effect till 5:00 pm, Patiala's District Magistrate had explained in the official order.

The state government has also stated that essential services such as government offices, medical facilities, other emergency services are exempt from this night curfew and should continue to function as normal.

Punjab has reported 1,393 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The number of active coronavirus cases in Punjab increased from 9,402 on March 11 to 10,069 on March 12, according to the Health Ministry. Eighteen people succumbed to the deadly virus in Punjab on Thursday.

