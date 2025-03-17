Puri’s unexpected hero: Japanese tourist on a one-woman mission to keep beaches clean 'one plastic bottle at a time'

Japanese culture places immense value on cleanliness, considering it integral to daily life and social harmony. This commitment extends beyond their homeland, as seen in the actions of Akie Doi, a 38-year-old music and yoga instructor from Kanazawa, Japan. On her visit to Puri, Odisha, she has become a one-woman clean-up force, picking up trash along the beach and encouraging others to do the same.

Two months into her stay, Doi has taken it upon herself to clean Puri’s beach every morning, urging visitors to use designated dustbins. Carrying a banner adorned with Lord Jagannath’s image and cleanliness messages, she has caught the attention of tourists, hotel owners, and local authorities.

“I simply love doing it. While the administration has hired cleaners who help keep the beach tidy, I am doing my part to maintain our environment. I urge beachgoers to use the provided dustbins,” she told TOI.

Her efforts have not gone unnoticed. Srimanta Kumar Dash, president of the India Japan Friendship Centre, provided her with gloves and garbage bags to aid her work. "She diligently collects plastic bottles, food wrappers, and other debris left by some visitors. Recently, several other Japanese tourists have joined her in this initiative," he said.

Doi uses basic English and gestures to communicate proper waste disposal methods, demonstrating how to use dustbins effectively. The Puri district administration has also recognized her efforts. "It's inspiring to see a foreign tourist so committed to the Swachh Bharat mission and the cleanliness of Puri. We hope Doi's actions will motivate more visitors to prioritize cleanliness," said district collector Siddharth Shankar Swain.

Her story, shared on Reddit, sparked an online debate. Some users admired Japan’s culture of social responsibility, while others questioned why locals weren’t as proactive.

“I believe we all watched Kiteretsu, Doraemon and Shinchan growing up. Those kids were always involved in social work, even at a young age," one user wrote.

Another commented, “This is a passive way of showing us that we’re failing to keep our surroundings clean, without directly offending us. Imagine if a guest started cleaning your house — wouldn’t that be embarrassing?”

Not everyone agreed. One user shared a conversation with someone who dismissed Doi’s actions: "I told him it’s insulting when outsiders clean our country, but he replied, ‘Aren’t housemaids doing the same in our homes? Nobody forced these tourists to clean India.’"

While the debate continues online, Doi remains focused on her mission—one piece of trash at a time.