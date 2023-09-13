scorecardresearch
PV Sindhu attends iPhone 15 launch event, shares selfie with Apple CEO Tim Cook

Sharing the same, Sindhu posted a selfie with the CEO of Apple, Tim Cook, from the event on her Instagram account. She even invited him to play badminton the next time he visits India

The grand Apple annual event, which marked the launch of the iPhone 15 series, was concluded yesterday (September 12) at the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, US. The event was also attended by the Indian badminton star PV Sindhu.

Sharing the same, Sindhu posted a selfie with the CEO of Apple, Tim Cook, from the event on her Instagram account. And she even invited him to play badminton the next time he visits India. “An unforgettable moment meeting Tim Cook on keynote day at Apple Cupertino! Thank you for having me, Tim. It was a pleasure to see the stunning Apple Park and to meeting you!” she wrote in the caption.

“I will gladly take you up on the offer to play badminton when you visit India next,” she added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sindhu Pv (@pvsindhu1)

The badminton champion shared another post with some more pictures with Cook from the event and wrote, “I find myself immersed in an #apple keynote event that promises innovation, excitement, surprises and of course a great conversation. Thank you Tim Cook.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sindhu Pv (@pvsindhu1)

Sindhu shared this post after the Apple event yesterday, and it is already going viral and buzzing with the comments from her fans.

“Love it! So glad u got to see the park. We have a huge badminton community at Apple Cupertino. Lots of love from all of us,” wrote one of the fans in the comment section.

In the meantime, Apple finally launched its much-awaited iPhone 15 Series, Apple Watch Series 9 and AirPods Pro on Tuesday, and these new launches will now come with a USB-C functionality. These new devices will be available for pre-booking from September 15, and the sale will start on September 22.

Apple’s new iPhone 15 series price starts from Rs 79,900 for the 128GB model, whereas the iPhone 15 Plus model starts at Rs 89,900 for the 128 GB model. iPhone 15 is available in five colour options: Blue, Pink, Yellow, Green and Black. 

This will be the first iPhone launch from Apple after the company inaugurated its official stores in Delhi and Mumbai. Long queues are expected on the first day of sale.

Published on: Sep 13, 2023, 5:36 PM IST
