Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro India Price, Availability, Features: All you need to know

Apple iPhone 15 series has been launched in India and other global markets. The new Apple devices will be made available for pre-booking from September 15 and the sale will start from September 22. This will be the first iPhone launch after Apple inaugurated its official stores in Delhi and Mumbai. Buyers looking to go to the stores to pick up their device can expect long queues on Day 1 of the sale.

Apple iPhone 15 Features

Apple iPhone 15 gets some major upgrades compared to last year. The most visible difference is the inclusion of a new Dynamic Island cut-out for the front-facing camera and Face ID. It has been carried over from last year’s Pro models. This also introduces extra functionality built in with iOS 17.

Apple also carried over the chipset from last year’s Pro models. They have introduced the A16 Bionic chip in the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models. In terms of camera, there is a substantial hardware upgrade in the form of a new 48 MP lens which is four times more than the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus Price in India

The Apple iPhone 15 starts at a price of Rs 79,900 for the 128GB model whereas the iPhone 15 Plus model starts at Rs 89,900 for the 128 GB model. The phone is available in 5 colour options: Blue, Pink, Yellow, Green and Black.

Complete Pricing:

iPhone 15 (128 GB): Rs 79,900

iPhone 15 (256 GB): Rs 89,900

iPhone 15 (512GB): Rs 1,09,900

iPhone 15 Plus (128 GB): Rs 89,900

iPhone 15 Plus (256 GB): Rs 99,900

iPhone 15 Plus (512 GB): Rs 1,19,900

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max Features

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max get a new titanium frame which was the highlight, even during the Apple event. The primary impact of the new material is that the Pro models are the lightest that Apple has ever built. The material choice also enhances the structural rigidity of the phone.

Another significant hardware improvement is the new A17 Pro chipset. This makes the Pro models the first smartphones to launch with an advanced 3nm architecture. Apple claims despite the performance enhancements and additional functions, the battery life remains the same. The company claims the Pro models can deliver video playback time of up to 29 hours.

The camera sensors on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have been upgraded as well. Both models use a 48MP primary lens but Apple claims the sensor is larger than the one used in Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. This should add to the low-light capability of the camera. The ultra-wide angle lens can now be used for macro-photography as well.

Apple had also given the Pro Max models an added boost in the camera department. It gets a periscope lens that allows for 5x optical zoom compared to 3x on the iPhone 15 Pro and 2x on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

All four colour options of Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max India Price

The iPhone 15 Pro starts at a price of Rs 1,34,900 for the 128GB model and the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,59,900 for the 256 GB model.

Complete pricing:

iPhone 15 Pro(128 GB): Rs 1,34,900

iPhone 15 Pro(256 GB): Rs 1,44,900

iPhone 15 Pro(512GB): Rs 1,64,900

iPhone 15 Pro (1 TB): Rs 1,84,900

iPhone 15 Pro Max (256 GB): Rs 1,59,900

iPhone 15 Pro Max (512 GB): Rs 1,79,900

iPhone 15 Pro Max (1 TB): Rs 1,99,900

