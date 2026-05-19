Quote of the Day by Anand Mahindra: ‘Our 'Make in India' has to be...’ 

“It requires a different holistic approach and a recognition that it's not simply a question of stepping into China's shoes. Our 'Make in India' has to be different from China's in the sense that we have to do a 'taal-mel' or 'jugalbandi' of our IT skills that exist and our evolving manufacturing skills and become intelligent manufacturers,” a quote by Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group.

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He argued that India should not take a conventional, linear path or simply copy China's low-cost mass manufacturing model.

Who is Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra (born May 1, 1955) is a prominent Indian billionaire businessman and the Chairman of the Mahindra Group, a Mumbai-based conglomerate with a global presence in industries ranging from automobiles and farm equipment to IT and real estate. As of April 2026, he is recognised as one of India's top 100 richest people, with a net worth of approximately $3.97 billion.

He is credited with diversifying the group from a, primarily, utility vehicle and tractor manufacturer into a diversified global organisation with a market capitalisation of over $20 billion.

He is an alumnus of Harvard University (majoring in filmmaking and architecture) and Harvard Business School.

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He established the Nanhi Kali non-governmental organisation (NGO) in 1996, which supports education for underprivileged girls in India. He also co-launched the Pro Kabaddi League in 2014.

When was this quote said by Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra made these remarks in June 2015 while speaking at the Paris Air Show. He emphasized that India's manufacturing sector shouldn't simply try to replicate China's model, but should instead create a unique synergy or jugalbandi between its IT strengths and manufacturing capabilities.

What does this quote mean?

Mahindra emphasised that India's manufacturing strategy must differentiate itself from China's by using technological intelligence rather than just relying on sheer volume and basic infrastructure.

He pointed out that highly diversified business houses (like the Mahindra Group, which spans automotive, aerospace, and IT through Tech Mahindra) are uniquely positioned to spearhead this combined cross-sector effort.