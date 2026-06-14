Quote of the Day by KM Birla: ‘The one important factor that keeps me going...’   

“The one important factor that keeps me going is the kind of people I work with,” a quote by Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group.

Working with smart, driven, and aligned people creates an energising environment that goes far beyond the day-to-day tasks. It turns work into a passion rather than just a job.

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Who is KM Birla

Kumar Mangalam Birla (born June 14, 1967) is a prominent Indian industrialist and the Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, a $67 billion multinational conglomerate. Since taking over in 1995, he has overseen immense growth, over 60 acquisitions, and expanded the group's presence to 41 countries.

Under his 30-year leadership, the group’s turnover has increased over 33 times. Key global acquisitions include Novelis (making Hindalco a global aluminium leader) and Aleris Corporation.

Born in Kolkata, India, into the Birla family, he is a qualified Chartered Accountant and holds an MBA from the London Business School.

When was this quote said by KM Birla?

Kumar Mangalam Birla shared this specific insight during an interview reported in September 2013.

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He often couples this sentiment with the observation that it is equally important to work with “smart guys” who have high “intellectual bandwidth” but still maintain “softer skills”.

What does this quote mean?

When asked directly about what keeps him motivated and driving forward at the helm of the Aditya Birla Group, he identified the people he works with as his primary factor, closely followed by organizational growth. Over the years, the statement has become one of his most widely recognized leadership quotes