Quote of the Day by Larry Ellison: 'A corporation's primary goal is...' 

“A corporation's primary goal is to make money. Government's primary role is to take a big chunk of that money and give it to others,” a quote by Larry Ellison, co-founder of Oracle, shed light on his insights on money, business, and competition, as shared on various platforms. Ellison's success can be attributed to a distinct set of principles that have guided his decisions and shaped Oracle's culture. These core philosophies offer valuable lessons for business and life.

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Who is the person who gave this quote

Larry Ellison is the Executive Chairman of Oracle Corporation and Chief Technology Officer. He founded the company in 1977 and served as CEO until September 2014. Ellison built the company into one of the world’s largest database-software businesses and one of the biggest providers of business programs.

Ellison built Oracle into a dominant database software company and, despite his focus on corporate profits, has stated he plans to give away a large portion of his personal fortune to charity.

In September 2025, his net worth briefly rose to about $400 billion, making him world’s richest person for a day, before Tesla CEO Elon Musk regained the top spot.

What does this quote mean?

This statement reflects his, and the era's, fiercely competitive business philosophy where he focuses on dominating the market and building "A-players".

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Ellison argued that the fundamental purpose of a company is financial gain, reflecting a focus on shareholder value. He is known for an "addicted to winning" mindset, often prioritising being first in the market over just making money, which he views as a way to keep score.