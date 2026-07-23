Quote of the Day by Mark Zuckerberg: 'Move fast and break things ...'

“Move fast and break things. Unless you are breaking stuff, you are not moving fast enough,” a quote by Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder and CEO of Meta.

Mark Zuckerberg believes that launching a product or feature quickly to get user feedback is valued more than waiting to achieve perfection before release.

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Who is Mark Zuckerberg?

Mark Zuckerberg is an American tech entrepreneur best known for co-founding Facebook in 2004 while studying at Harvard University. He currently serves as the CEO of Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Under his leadership, Meta has expanded into artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and the metaverse, making Zuckerberg one of the most influential figures in global technology.

When was this quote said by Mark Zuckerberg?

Mark Zuckerberg first stated the exact quote publicly in October 2009 during an interview with Business Insider. Zuckerberg first shared the direct phrasing in a recorded interview with Henry Blodget of Business Insider, explaining it as his prime directive to developers

What does this quote mean?

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The core idea is to prioritize innovation, speed, and iteration. In a rapidly changing digital landscape, Zuckerberg’s philosophy argues that taking risks and making mistakes is better than moving too cautiously and losing your competitive edge

Over time, as Facebook grew into a global corporation and dealt with large-scale privacy and data issues, this motto was retired. According to industry and community consensus, the era of unbridled disruption has given way to a more mature and responsible approach.