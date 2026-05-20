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Quote of the Day by Mukesh Ambani: ‘In today's world, financial resources are least...’  

Quote of the Day by Mukesh Ambani: ‘In today's world, financial resources are least...’  

Under his leadership, RIL has grown into India’s largest private-sector conglomerate, with interests spanning energy, petrochemicals, retail and telecommunications. 

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Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 20, 2026 7:30 AM IST
Quote of the Day by Mukesh Ambani: ‘In today's world, financial resources are least...’  Mukesh Ambani pointed out that venture debt and global equity funds are constantly hunting for innovation, making capital a secondary problem.

“As long as you've got your courage of conviction, it works for you. I think that the same applies, too, even where you don't, because in today's world, financial resources are the least important. World has moved to the power of ideas,” a timeless quote by Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries. 

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When discussing what it takes for a modern entrepreneur to succeed, he emphasized that traditional barriers like a lack of initial capital are no longer an excuse. He argued that the global landscape has fundamentally changed from being capital-driven to idea-driven.

Who is Mukesh Ambani 

Mukesh Ambani is a prominent Indian billionaire businessman and the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). As of April 2026, he is recognised as the richest person in Asia and India, with a net worth estimated at approximately ₹9.8 lakh crore ($110-120 billion).     

Born in April 1957, he is the eldest son of the legendary industrialist Dhirubhai Ambani. He dropped out of an MBA programme at Stanford University in 1980 to return to India and assist his father in building the family business. 

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Under his leadership, RIL has grown into India’s largest private-sector conglomerate, with interests spanning energy, petrochemicals, retail and telecommunications. 

He also owns the Mumbai Indians, one of the most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL). 

When was this quote said by Mukesh Ambani 

Mukesh Ambani said this quote on October 17, 2016 during a live media event. Ambani addressed young professionals at an economic conclave, stating that passion is the ultimate filter for success. He noted that skills can be taught, but a raw, persistent drive cannot be engineered.

What does this quote mean? 

Mukesh Ambani pointed out that venture debt and global equity funds are constantly hunting for innovation, making capital a secondary problem.

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Having absolute clarity, backing your own vision, and maintaining a "can-do" spirit are the primary currencies for modern creators, he emphasized.

True value comes from pinpointing a massive, real-world issue you are passionate about and dedicating your focus to resolving it, Ambani explained.

Published on: May 20, 2026 7:30 AM IST
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