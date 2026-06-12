Quote of the Day by Rahul Bajaj: ‘Our nation is growing not because of...’

“Our nation is growing not because of its size or democracy, but because of its outstanding entrepreneurs and hardworking people,” a quote by Rahul Bajaj, co-founder of Infosys.

That quote perfectly encapsulates the driving force behind India's economic journey, highlighting the relentless drive of its people over mere institutional mechanics.

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Who is Rahul Bajaj

Rahul Bajaj (10 June 1938 – 12 February 2022) was one of India’s most iconic billionaire industrialists, corporate leaders, and philanthropists. As the long-time chairman of the Bajaj Group, he became a household name across India for putting the middle class on wheels and helping shape the country's modern economic landscape. Bajaj took the reins of Bajaj Auto in 1968. Under his leadership, the company created the iconic Chetak scooter.

The legendary "Hamara Bajaj" (Our Bajaj) advertising campaign turned his vehicles into a symbol of Indian self-reliance and middle-class aspirations.

He was widely respected for defying government restrictions to help his consumers. When rules limited his production, he risked going to jail by deliberately manufacturing extra scooters to meet the public demand and drive down pricing.

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Unlike many corporate leaders who avoided political friction, Bajaj was famous for speaking his mind directly to politicians and prime ministers. He openly critiqued economic policies, corporate corruption, and instances of government overreach.

He was awarded India’s third-highest civilian honor, Padma Bhushan, in 2001 for his massive contributions to trade and industry. He served as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha (the Upper House) from 2006 to 2010.

When was this quote said by Rahul Bajaj

Rahul Bajaj delivered this quote during an address at the Great Lakes Institute of Management in Chennai in the inauguration of the institute's landmark green facilities in August 2009

When asked about the values that guided Bajaj Auto and the broader conglomerate since inception, Bajaj explained that starting a company strictly to generate profit or claim superficial "social good" misses the point of entrepreneurship.

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What does this quote mean?

Rahul Bajaj’s quote highlights that a nation's true progress is driven by human capability and grassroots effort rather than political structures or geographic scale. While a large territory and a democratic system provide a foundational framework, they are passive elements that do not inherently generate wealth or innovation.

True corporate responsibility means building products that last, providing services that work, and ensuring employee labor results in tangible progress, Bajaj explained.