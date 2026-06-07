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Quote of the Day by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: ‘What leads to a growth - skills...’      

Quote of the Day by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: ‘What leads to a growth - skills...’      

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (1960-2022) was a legendary Indian billionaire investor and stock trader often referred to as the “Big Bull” of India or the “Indian Warren Buffett”. He was a qualified Chartered Accountant who transformed a modest ₹5,000 investment in 1985 into a multibillion-dollar portfolio.  

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Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jun 7, 2026 7:30 AM IST
Quote of the Day by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: ‘What leads to a growth - skills...’       Jhunjhunwala's strategy focused on buying right, sitting tight, and holding companies for the long term, rather than trying to time the market perfectly. 

“What leads to a growth - skills, demographics, natural resources, democracy, entrepreneurship - India has in abundant measure,” a quote by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, an Indian billionaire investor, stock trader and Chartered Accountant.   

He used this thesis to explain why he remained an absolute "India bull," predicting at the time that India's GDP growth would eventually scale into double digits despite short-term macro headwinds. He said that because of this structural growth, equities remained the single best asset class for Indian households looking to generate real wealth.

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Who is Rakesh Jhunjhunwala 

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (1960-2022) was a legendary Indian billionaire investor and stock trader often referred to as the “Big Bull” of India or the “Indian Warren Buffett”. He was a qualified Chartered Accountant who transformed a modest ₹5,000 investment in 1985 into a multibillion-dollar portfolio.  

At the time of his passing in August 2022, his net worth was estimated at $5.80 billion, making him one of the richest people in India. Shortly before his death, he co-founded Akasa Air, a low-cost Indian airline. 

His portfolio was famous for long-term “multibagger” stocks, most notably Titan Company, where his early bet grew 400x over two decades. 

He was a steadfast optimist regarding India's economic growth, famously stating, “The future of India is brighter than the sun”.    

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When was this quote said by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala  

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala made that statement on October 3, 2019, during an exclusive interview with the business news channel. During the interview, the legendary investor discussed his long-term outlook for the Indian economy and stock market. He emphasised that India's structural growth drivers are permanent fixture points that short-term economic disruptions cannot easily derail.

What does this quote mean?    

This quote means that India has all the essential raw ingredients to become an economic superpower, and its long-term progress is unstoppable despite short-term setbacks.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was breaking down complex economics into five core pillars that guarantee India's future growth:

  • Skills: India produces a massive volume of engineers, doctors, and tech professionals who power global industries.
  • Demographics: India has one of the youngest populations in the world, meaning a massive workforce and a giant consumer market.
  • Natural Resources: The country possesses the land, water, and climate variety needed to sustain agriculture and industrial production.
  • Democracy: A stable political system ensures the rule of law, protects property rights, and attracts foreign investors.
  • Entrepreneurship: The innate risk-taking mindset of Indian business owners drives innovation and creates millions of jobs.

Published on: Jun 7, 2026 7:30 AM IST
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