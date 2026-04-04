Quote of the Day by Ratan Tata: 'I don’t believe in...' 

“I don't believe in taking the right decisions. I take decisions and then make them right,” a powerful quote by Ratan Tata, reminds us that true success in work and life comes not from right choices but by actions taken to make those choices right. This enduring piece of wisdom continues to resonate across generations, especially in today's fast-paced, results-driven world.

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Who is the person who gave this quote

A visionary leader, Ratan Tata (1937-2024), spearheaded the globalisation of the Tata Group, transforming it from an India-centric conglomerate into a global powerhouse. His leadership style is characterized by a long-term perspective, a commitment to ethical business practices, and a focus on sustainable growth.

Where was this quote said

This quote was said during a 2005 commencement address at Stanford University, where Jobs reflected on his career and life lessons, encouraging graduates to follow their passion and pursue meaningful work.

What does this quote mean?

The quote underscores the importance of passion in achieving excellence. This quote reflects the reality of leadership in uncertain environments where perfect information is rarely available, and execution often matters more than initial strategy.