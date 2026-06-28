Stop chasing returns: These 10 mutual fund ratios matter more than 5-year CAGR

For many retail investors, the first filter while selecting a mutual fund is its 3-year or 5-year CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate). Although past returns offer a useful snapshot of performance, financial experts say they should not be the sole basis for investment decisions. A fund that tops return charts may also be taking significantly higher risks, making risk-adjusted performance metrics equally important before investing.

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Analysts recommend evaluating a combination of return, risk, cost and consistency metrics to understand whether a fund is generating sustainable returns or simply benefiting from favourable market conditions.

Risk-adjusted returns tell the real story

One of the most widely used measures is the Sharpe Ratio, which calculates the excess return generated for every unit of total risk taken. A higher Sharpe Ratio indicates that a fund has delivered better risk-adjusted returns, making it particularly useful when comparing funds within the same category.

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Another popular metric is the Sortino Ratio. Unlike the Sharpe Ratio, it considers only downside volatility rather than overall price fluctuations. Since investors are generally more concerned about losses than gains, the Sortino Ratio provides a better assessment of downside risk and capital protection.

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For actively managed equity schemes, Alpha is an important indicator of fund manager skill. It measures whether a fund has outperformed its benchmark after adjusting for market risk. A positive Alpha suggests the manager has added value through stock selection and portfolio management instead of merely riding a broad market rally.

Understanding market risk

Beta measures a fund's sensitivity to market movements. A Beta of one indicates the fund moves broadly in line with the market. A value above one signals higher volatility, while a Beta below one suggests relatively lower market risk. Investors with moderate or conservative risk appetites often prefer funds with lower Beta values.

The R-Squared ratio helps determine how closely a fund's returns track its benchmark index. A higher R-Squared improves the reliability of Alpha and Beta, making benchmark-based comparisons more meaningful.

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Investors should also pay attention to Maximum Drawdown, which measures the largest decline a fund has experienced from its peak before recovering. This ratio provides a realistic picture of the downside risk investors may face during periods of market stress.

Mutual fund ratio What it measures Why it matters Sharpe Ratio Return generated per unit of total risk Higher ratio indicates better risk-adjusted returns. Sortino Ratio Return relative to downside risk only Focuses on losses rather than overall volatility. Alpha Excess return over the benchmark Positive Alpha shows the fund manager has added value through stock selection. Beta Sensitivity to market movements Higher Beta means higher volatility; lower Beta indicates lower market risk. R-Squared Correlation with the benchmark index Helps determine whether Alpha and Beta are reliable. Maximum Drawdown Largest fall from peak to trough Indicates how much investors could lose during market downturns. Expense Ratio Annual fund management fee Lower costs help improve long-term returns through compounding. Tracking Error Difference between fund and benchmark returns Lower tracking error is preferred for index funds and ETFs. Information Ratio Consistency of outperforming the benchmark Higher ratio reflects more reliable excess returns. Upside & Downside Capture Ratios Participation in rising and falling markets Shows whether a fund captures more gains while limiting losses.

Don't ignore costs and consistency

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Costs also play a crucial role in long-term wealth creation. The Expense Ratio represents the annual fee charged by the fund house for managing investors' money. While the difference between two funds may appear small, even a 0.5% higher expense ratio can significantly reduce portfolio returns over long investment horizons because of the power of compounding.

For passive investments such as index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), Tracking Error is among the most important measures. It indicates how closely the fund replicates its benchmark index. Lower tracking error generally reflects more efficient fund management and better index replication.

Experts also recommend reviewing the Information Ratio, which measures the consistency with which a fund manager outperforms its benchmark after accounting for tracking error. A higher Information Ratio suggests more reliable excess returns rather than occasional outperformance.

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Looking beyond headline returns

Two other useful indicators are the Upside Capture Ratio and Downside Capture Ratio. These show how effectively a fund participates in rising markets and how well it limits losses during falling markets. Ideally, investors should look for funds that capture a larger share of market gains while containing downside losses.

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Experts caution that none of these ratios should be viewed in isolation. Instead, they should be compared with peer funds in the same category, along with factors such as portfolio quality, investment objective, fund manager track record and consistency of returns.

As mutual fund investing becomes increasingly sophisticated, focusing on these risk-adjusted metrics instead of chasing the highest 5-year CAGR can help investors build more resilient portfolios and improve their chances of achieving long-term financial goals.

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