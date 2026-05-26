Quote of the Day by Ratan Tata: 'Not all investments are going to be...' 

“If a founder has passion and innovation, he needs to be supported. I am more intuitive than a numbers person, and I recognise that not all investments are going to be positive. Some may fail, and some may have problems for other reasons. That is life,” a powerful quote by Ratan Tata, reminds us the importance of integrity and fairness.

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Throughout his career, Tata was known for maintaining high integrity and refusing to engage in corrupt practices, even when it meant losing significant business opportunities.

This enduring piece of wisdom continues to resonate across generations, especially in today's fast-paced, results-driven world.

Who is Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata (1937-2024) was an iconic Indian industrialist, philanthropist, and the former Chairman of the Tata Group. He is widely regarded as one of India's most respected business leaders, known for transforming a largely India-centric conglomerate into a global powerhouse while maintaining a steadfast commitment to ethical values.

Born into the prominent Tata family in Mumbai, he studied architecture at Cornell University before returning to India in 1962.

Under his stewardship, the group made high-profile international acquisitions, including Tetley Tea, Jaguar Land Rover, and Corus Steel. Ratan Tata was the visionary behind projects like the Tata Nano, envisioned as the world's most affordable car for the Indian middle class.

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He was awarded two of India's highest civilian honours: the Padma Bhushan (2000) and the Padma Vibhushan (2008). Tata passed away on October 9, 2024, at the age of 86 in Mumbai, leaving behind a legacy of "business with a purpose".

When was this quote said by Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata said this on 7 January 2016. He made these remarks live on stage in Bengaluru during a high-profile fireside chat with Snapdeal co-founder Kunal Bahl. Following his retirement as the active Chairman of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata turned his personal focus toward nurturing India's budding startup ecosystem. He became a prolific angel investor, backing over 50 startups including Snapdeal, Paytm, Ola, and Urban Company.

What does this quote mean?

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Tata believed that early-stage businesses succeed because of the drive and creativity of their creators. Ideas can pivot and change, but true passion and original thinking cannot be manufactured. For him, a dedicated founder was the most valuable asset a startup could have, and that dedication deserved financial and mentorship backing.

Traditional venture capitalists rely heavily on spreadsheets, financial models, and short-term profit projections. Tata openly admits that he relied on his intuition and emotional intelligence. When he met with young entrepreneurs, he was judging their sincerity, ethics, and long-term commitment rather than just their revenue forecasts.