“If you step back and take a holistic look, I think any reasonable person would say Android is innovating at a pretty fast pace and getting it to users,” a quote by Sundar Pichai, CEO of both Google and its parent company, Alphabet Inc.

By prioritising robust functionality and rapid innovation, leading tech companies ensure their platforms remain indispensable for both daily productivity and advanced workflows.

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Who is Sundar Pichai

Sundar Pichai is an Indian-born American business executive known for his low-key, technocratic leadership style. He has steered the tech giant into a multi-trillion-dollar company heavily focused on artificial intelligence. He was born on June 10, 1972, in Madras (now Chennai), Tamil Nadu, India. He earned his Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) in Metallurgical Engineering.

Pichai joined Google in 2004 as a product manager. He rapidly climbed the ranks by delivering critical successes. He famously led the team that created the Chrome web browser, which launched in 2008 and became the most popular browser in the world.

By 2014, co-founder Larry Page placed him in charge of product and engineering for all core platforms, including Search, Maps, Android, and Gmail. He was appointed CEO of Google in 2015 during a massive corporate restructuring. In 2019, he also became the CEO of Alphabet Inc. after founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin stepped back from daily operations. Sundar Pichai’s net worth is estimated to be between $1.3 billion and $1.6 billion.

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Under his tenure, Pichai has successfully transitioned Google into an "AI-first" company, managing major modern milestones. He currently oversees Google's pivot toward an "agentic AI transformation" powered by their Gemini models. He has guided the company's valuation to cross the $2 trillion milestone, positioning it alongside elite tech giants like Microsoft and Nvidia. He heavily scaled and monetised primary investments like Google Cloud and YouTube.

When was this quote said by Sundar Pichai?

Sundar Pichai made this statement during a 2014 interview at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, during his tenure as the Senior Vice President of Android, Chrome, and Apps. The remark was a direct response to criticisms regarding Android fragmentation, the challenge of having multiple versions of the operating system running simultaneously across thousands of different device types

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What does this quote mean?

Step back and take a holistic look means critics focus too much on small details (like slow system updates) instead of looking at the entire Android ecosystem. Critics often complained about "fragmentation", that many users run old versions of Android. Pichai argues that innovation is not just about major software updates. It is about how fast new features actually reach the user.