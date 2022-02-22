'R Praggnanandhaa made India proud': Tendulkar, Anil Kapoor wish 16-yr-old chess champ

Praises have poured in for R Praggnanandhaa after the 16-year-old Indian Grandmaster defeated world champion Magnus Carlsen, in the eighth round of the Airthings Masters, an online rapid chess competition.



Sachin Tendulkar said Praggnanandhaa has made India proud and wished him a "successful" chess career ahead. "What a wonderful feeling it must be for Pragg. All of 16, and to have beaten the experienced & decorated Magnus Carlsen, and that too while playing black, is magical! Best wishes on a long & successful chess career ahead. You've made India proud," Tendulkar tweeted.

What a wonderful feeling it must be for Pragg. All of 16, and to have beaten the experienced & decorated Magnus Carlsen, and that too while playing black, is magical!



Best wishes on a long & successful chess career ahead. You’ve made India proud! pic.twitter.com/hTQiwznJvX — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 21, 2022

The young chess prodigy received congratulatory messages for his performance from all corners.



Actor Anil Kapoor wished to the 16-year-old. "Congratulations R Praggnanandhaa on the wins! Wishing you many more!," Kapoor tweeted.





Congratulations R Praggnanandhaa on the wins! Wishing you many more! pic.twitter.com/rb40V0I0wb — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 22, 2022



Karnataka CM Basavaraj S Bommai said he was "Elated at the stupendous victory of Young Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa #ChessProdigyPragg over veteran & world number one Magnus Carlsen! Whole nation is proud of you Pragg. Many more to come," Bommai tweeted.





Elated at the stupendous victory of Young Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa #ChessProdigyPragg over veteran & world number one Magnus Carlsen! Whole nation is proud of you Pragg. Many more to come.#ChessChamps pic.twitter.com/b6UeQvfXgf — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) February 22, 2022



Olympic medalist and Member of Parliament Rajyavardhan Rathore congratulated him for the win. "Sheer brilliance! Congratulations to 16-year-old Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa for an outstanding win against World No. 1. You've done India proud!," Rathore said in a tweet.





Sheer brilliance!



Congratulations to 16-year-old Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa for an outstanding win against World No. 1.



You’ve done India proud! pic.twitter.com/lLLl506V16 — RajyavardhanRathore (@Ra_THORe) February 21, 2022

Praggnanandhaa became the third Indian after Viswanathan Anand and P Harikrishna to beat Carlsen. It was Praggnanandhaa's first win in any form of chess against the Norwegian after losing three games in a row. Carlsen finished down in fifth - up from 11th on the leaderboard on Sunday.



Praggnanandhaa won with black pieces in 39 moves in a Tarrasch variation game early on Monday to halt Carlsen's run of three straight wins.



"I am delighted to have beaten Carlsen. It will give me a lot of confidence for the rest of the tournament and future also," Praggnanandhaa, 16, told PTI. "I have to focus on the upcoming matches. After the match I just wanted to rest."

Sana Ali

Tue 22-02-2022 15:33

R Praggnanandhaa made India proud: Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kapoor wish 16-yr-old chess champ

