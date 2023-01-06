‘Rage-applying’: The latest rage in job market helping employees increase their salaries

A group of TikTokers are promoting "rage-applying" as the new workplace trend for securing high-paying jobs.



A TikTok user named "Redweez" claimed in a video that she had obtained a $25,000 raise by rage-applying, according to a report in Fortune. She is not the only one who supports the approach.



Redweez, a social media marketer who identifies as a "Canadian millennial," told her followers: “I got mad at work, and I rage-applied to, like, 15 jobs. And then I got a job that gave me a $25,000 raise, and it’s a great place to work. So keep rage-applying. It’ll happen.”



Employees who are dissatisfied with their current position often apply to multiple positions in a practice known as "rage-applying." It has turned into a source of solace and encouragement for those who feel undervalued or underutilised at work, giving them hope for securing a better-paying position.



There are numerous TikTokers besides Redweez who have discussed the advantages of rage-applying. Consider Christen, a TikTok user who gained popularity after disclosing that she changed jobs and received a 20 per cent raise.



“My salary journey = 60k to 150k. would have taken me years and years to get that staying at one place,” she captioned her video. The video has nearly 30 million views.



Hundreds of TikTok users shared their personal experiences in the comments section and other viral videos endorsing rage-applying.



“I got the best job of my life (after) rage applying for 20 minutes waiting at the dentist's office. Rage on,” a user said.



“Rage applied, then rage negotiated and doubled my salary with a new job,” another commented.

