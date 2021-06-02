Rahul Gandhi unfollows scores of accounts on Twitter; all you need to know

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi unfollowed scores of accounts on Twitter, including his close aides and some social media influencers, as part of his Twitter 2.0 strategy. The move left many people baffled, leading to all kinds of speculations.

Gandhi, who actively uses his Twitter account to convey his point of view, has 18.8 million followers and is following 220 people now. He also unfollowed party leaders who recently passed away like Tarun Gogoi and Ahmed Patel. Gandhi is now following mostly political leaders.

It's still not clear what's the reason behind Gandhi's decision but some Congress Party sources have called it part of an exercise to refresh his account. They said that his office is drawing up a list of accounts, including some of those who he has unfollowed, that he will follow on Twitter.

"Such accounts will be followed very soon and he will also refollow some of those accounts unfollowed on Tuesday," said a party leader requesting anonymity.

Rahul Gandhi's Twitter strategy has led to a wide range of speculation. Some criticised Gandhi over his decision, while others supported the move.

Earlier, Gandhi's Twitter handle was caught in a controversy when he called the COVID situation 'MOVID' - replacing the first letter from Modi. Bharatiya Janata Party leaders condoned his Tweet and said the language used for the Prime Minister doesn't suit a leader of his stature.

Gandhi, while justifying his Tweet, clarified he coined the word since he believed that Prime Minister is to be blamed for the COVID-19's second wave in the country. So, while the Congress leader's team is busy rejigging his Twitter handle, the suspense over his Twitter 2.0 strategy continues.

