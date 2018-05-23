Railways jobs! Over 9,000 vacancies; applications open in June

Indian Railways has invited applications for over 9,739 jobs of constables and sub-inspectors in Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force. Of total 9,739 vacancies, 8,619 posts are for constables while 1,120 for sub-inspectors. The Railways will recruit total 4,403 male candidates and 4,216 female candidates as constables, while 819 male candidates and 301 female candidates as sub-inspectors.

"Indian Railways releases more than 9,000 jobs for Constable and Sub Inspector posts in Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force, opening up new opportunities for youth (sic)," tweeted Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

The online application will start on June 1 and will go on till June 30. The last date to make online fee payment is July 2 while offline the fee can be submitted until July 5. Total 10 per cent of the combined vacancies of male and female in each group are reserved for ex-servicemen (ESM). The Railways said the vacancies remaining unfilled in the ESM and female categories would be filled up by the male candidate.

Eligibility criteria

For the post of constables (executive), candidates should have passed Class 10 from a recognised board while their age should be between 18 and 25. Those applying for sub-inspectors posts must have completed graduation and their age should be within the 20-25 years age group. Those awaiting results of the final examination of the prescribed educational qualification should not apply, says the railway website.

There's also a provision for relaxation of five years and three years in the upper age limit for SC/ST and OBC (non-creamy layer) candidates. No age relaxation is allowed to SC/ST/OBC-Non-creamy Layer (NCL) candidates applying against unreserved vacancies.

Application fee

For general category candidates, the application fee is Rs 500, while it is Rs 400 for those belonging to SC/ST, the ex-serviceman, female, minorities, and economically backward class.

In case of general category, Rs 400 will be refunded by deducting bank charges on appearing in a computer-based test (CBT), while the fee of Rs 250 will be refunded in case of other categories on appearing in CBT, the railways said.

Salary package and where to apply



After clearing the physical criteria and the CBT, the selected candidates will be eligible for the salary given under Level 3 of 7th Central Pay Commission Pay matrix. The registration details for the posts of constables and sub-inspectors in RPF and RPSF are available on constable.rpfonlinereg.org and si.rpfonlinereg.org, respectively.