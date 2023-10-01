Rainfall alert! IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall in THESE states; check details here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for several parts of the country, including coastal Karnataka, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Goa and sub-Himalayan West Bengal.

“Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar during October 1 to 4; Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha during October 1 to 3rd; 1-3 October and Andaman & Nicobar Islands on October 1. Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over north Odisha during October 1 and 2; north Jharkhand on October 1; and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on October 3,” said the weather department in its bulletin.

“Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely over Konkan, Goa and heavy to very heavy rainfall over Madhya Maharashtra on October 1,” added IMD.

For South India, the weather agency predicted: “Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Coastal Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe on October 1.”

Giving predictions about Central India’s weather, IMD announced, “Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Chhattisgarh during October 1-2 and East Madhya Pradesh on October 1-2.”

“Northeast India will experience light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during October 1-3 and over Arunachal Pradesh on October 3 & 4th,” said the national weather agency.

