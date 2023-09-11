Rainfall alert! IMD predicts heavy rains in THESE states till September 14; check details here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall over Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh today (September 11), Uttarakhand on September 13 and September 14 and over northeast India during the next 2-3 days.

Meanwhile, Delhi has seen rains in the last few days. The weather agency has predicted mostly cloudy skies today with the possibility of very light rain or drizzle in one or two areas.

The weather department also predicted an increase in rainfall activity with isolated heavy rainfall over Odisha and Chhattisgarh from September 12. “Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 11th -13th and over Odisha during 12th-14th; Jharkhand on 13th & 14th and over Gangetic West Bengal on 14th September. Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Odisha on 14th September,” said IMD in its latest bulletin.

Heavy rainfall is very likely over Kerala & Mahe on September 11, over Coastal Andhra Pradesh from September 11-14 and over Telangana on September 14.

“Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Kerala & Mahe on 11th; over Coastal Andhra Pradesh during 11th - 14th and over Telangana on 14th September,” said IMD.

“Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Madhya Pradesh on 11th; Chhattisgarh on 13th & 14th and over Vidarbha on 14th September,” added the weather department.

The National Weather Agency further forecasted isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Assam & Meghalaya from September 11 to 12, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura from September 11 to 14 and over Arunachal Pradesh on September 11.