Rainfall to continue in Delhi-NCR; IMD says monsoon onset in Mumbai likely over weekend

After receiving light rainfall on Wednesday, Delhi-NCR yet again woke up to a pleasant weather on Thursday morning. Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) on Thursday further said that light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi.

"Light intensity intermittent rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi( Karawal Nagar, Mundaka, Pashchim Vihar, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, Palam, IGI Airport), Kharkhoda (Haryana) during next 2 hours," RWFC said in its latest tweet.

22/06/2023: 07:50 IST; Light intensity intermittent rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi( Karawal Nagar, Mundaka, Pashchim Vihar, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, Palam, IGI Airport), Kharkhoda (Haryana) during next 2 hours. — RWFC New Delhi (@RWFC_ND) June 22, 2023

Earlier on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the southwest monsoon, which was delayed by ten days due to cyclone Biparjoy, is likely to progress further and hit Mumbai between June 23-25.

SG Kamble, head of the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Mumbai, said the monsoon reached coastal Ratnagiri on June 11, but it was unable to make any further progress due to cyclone Biparjoy, which made landfall near Jakhau on the Kutch coast of Gujarat last Thursday, PTI reported.

"Now conditions are becoming favourable for its further progress and it is likely to hit Mumbai over the weekend between June 23-25," Kamble said.

On Wednesday, rains lashed Gurugram for several hours, causing traffic jams and waterlogging in several areas.

A downpour in Delhi-NCR caused waterlogging on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway (National Highway 48), leading to a 5-km-long traffic jam in Gurugram.

Officegoers were forced to ditch their rides and wade through waterlogged streets.

