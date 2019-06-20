Rajasthan BSTC results 2019: Check date, time, passing marks on bstc2019.org

The Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) exam result will likely be announce by June 30. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check results on bstc2019.org or rajrmsa.nic.in. Rajasthan BSTC exam for admission in Diploma in Elementary Education programme was held on May 26. Candidates need minimum 50 per cent marks to clear the examination. The reserved category candidates require 45 per cent marks to qualify for the Rajasthan BSTC examination.

How to check Rajasthan BSTC results 2019

Step 1: Visit any bstc2019.org or rajrmsa.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'Download result link'

Step 3: A pdf file of the shortlisted candidates will appear on your screen

Step 4: Download the pdf and take a printout for future reference

Rajasthan BSTC counselling 2019

Based on the BSTC exam, candidates will be shortlisted for the counselling process, which will be held in July. The list of documents required during counselling process are: Class 10 admit card, Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, scanned photograph and scanned signature of the candidate.

