'Ramayana' trailer launch: Why Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's ₹35.8 lakh Ram-inspired watch has everyone talking

A striking wristwatch worn by sitar maestro Rishab Rikhiram Sharma became the centre of attention at a high-profile ‘Ramayan’ trailer launch event in Delhi, combining high-end watchmaking with expressive cultural symbolism. The Jacob & Co. timepiece, reportedly priced at ₹35.8 lakh, drew praise for both craftsmanship and storytelling.

Made to be seen among stars

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Rishab attired the ₹35.8 lakh Jacob & Co. ‘Ram Janmabhoomi’ watch while being photographed alongside film personalities including Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, yet the watch managed to stand out amid the celebrity presence. While the price tag of Rishab Sharma’s ‘Ram Janmabhoomi’ watch is eye-catching, it is the blend of artistry, symbolism, and technical display that truly elevates the piece.

A masterpiece with visible mechanics

The watch is made in a bold, modern case and comes with a bright orange rubber strap that gives it a sporty, standout look. Its skeleton dial leaves the movement exposed, so you can see the gears and parts working inside instead of hiding them behind a solid face. That open design is a sign of skilled watchmaking, because it takes precision to make the movement both visible and reliable. The mix of transparency, sharp detailing, and a strong case design gives the watch a high-end, technical feel.

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Icons and the 'Jai Shri Ram' inscription

What sets the piece apart are the detailed carvings on its dial: representations of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman, combined with saffron-coloured accents across the watch body. At the base of the chapter ring sits the engraving “JAI SHRI RAM", lending the watch an explicit cultural and devotional resonance. These elements transform the timepiece from a mere accessory into an object that conveys a story and identity.

A new vocabulary for luxury

The watch shows a clear trend: buyers now value a story or origin as much as the materials. In this case, the Ram Janmabhoomi-inspired design not only displayed fine watchmaking but also made a strong cultural statement at a high-profile event.