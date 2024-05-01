Rampur Signature Reserve Single Malt Whisky is India's only whisky selling at Rs 5 lakh per bottle

Rampur Signature Reserve Single Malt Whisky has become the only Indian whisky to command a price tag of Rs 5 lakh per bottle at Hyderabad Duty Free.

The company said out of a limited release of 400 bottles, only two are now available for sale.

“We are thrilled to announce that the last two bottles of Rampur Signature Reserve, out of the 400 bottles produced, are available exclusively at Hyderabad duty-free. This represents not just a whisky, but a legacy of Indian craftsmanship and heritage, inviting enthusiasts, collectors, and travellers to experience the unmatched quality of Radico Khaitan’s offerings,” said Abhishek Khaitan, managing director of Radico Khaitan.



In addition to the ultra-luxury Rampur Signature Reserve, Radico Khaitan has curated a diverse range of premium spirits available at Hyderabad duty-free. This portfolio includes the distinguished Rampur Asava Indian Single Malt Whisky, the rich and complex Rampur Double Cask Indian Single Malt Whisky, the acclaimed Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin and Gold edition, and the regal Royal Ranthambore Heritage Collection Whisky.



Radico Khaitan Limited (“Radico Khaitan” or the Company) is among the oldest and one of the largest manufacturers of IMFL in India. Earlier known as Rampur Distillery Company, Radico Khaitan commenced its operations in 1943 and over the years emerged as a major bulk spirits supplier and bottler to other spirit manufacturers. In 1998 the Company started its own brands with the introduction of 8PM Whisky.

Radico Khaitan is one of the few companies in India to have developed its entire brand portfolio organically. It is also one of the largest exporters of Alcoholic beverages from India, with brands available in over 102 countries.

