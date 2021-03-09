Ranbir Kapoor tests COVID-19 positive; mother Neetu Kapoor says he's 'recovering well'

Jagga Jasoos actor Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for coronavirus. The news was confirmed by his mother actor Neetu Kapoor in an Instagram post.

Neetu posted a picture of Ranbir and wrote, "Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for COVID-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions."



View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) When Ranbir's uncle and actor Randhir Kapoor was asked if Ranbir has tested positive for the contagion or not, he said "Yes", adding "I believe he is not well, but I am not sure what he has got. I am not in town," according to an India Today report. Neetu Kapoor has also recovered from coronavirus, which was later confirmed by her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Neetu wrote, "Earlier this week I tested positive for COVID-19. All safety measures are being followed and I am thankful to the authorities for all their help and quick response. I am in self-quarantine, taking medication on my doctor's advice and feeling better. I am so grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe, wear a mask, keep safe distance. Take care." View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

Ranbir is currently anticipating the release of Shamshera and Brahmastra. While Shamshera is set to release in theatres on June 25, makers have not announced Brahmastra's release date yet.

