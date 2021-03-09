'Women belong in the kitchen': Burger King apologises for sexist tweets after backlash

Fast-food giant Burger King has apologised for a thread of sexist tweets on the occasion of International Women's Day 2021. The now-deleted tweet reads, "Women belong in the kitchen."

The now-deleted tweet garnered over 59,700 retweets and more than 94,800 likes.

Along with this tweet, the brand also published a full-page ad that read "Women belong in the kitchen" in large bold print on the New York Times print edition. The ad further read, "Fine dining kitchens, food truck kitchens, award-winning kitchens, casual dining kitchens, ghost kitchens, Burger King kitchens. If there's a professional kitchen, women belong there."

Netizens did not take kindly to the posts. The Internet erupted and dug up old tweets by the burger giant.





Are you rounding up copies of all the print advertisements too? It is simply too late ... the train has left the station my friend. How about this, start by creating an environment where people truly understand that this is never okay. This is not a strategy, this is just sad. pic.twitter.com/OdR6dry1iV â Jon Falk (@jonRfalk) March 8, 2021

Men are supposed ti be here nowhere else. pic.twitter.com/JyrzEp2ANB â yuliya (@yuliya72693790) March 9, 2021

The campaign could've easily been tweaked to be more sensible and not left open for bad actors.



"Women belong in our kitchen. That's why we're helping get them there." â Jacob Wolf (@JacobWolf) March 8, 2021

My guess is the Burger King UK Tweet was originally conceived as the print ad on the left and forced to work as a Twitter thread on the right.

Iâm still not crazy about the print ad, but itâs a bit better.

Further proof that print and social require different strategies & content pic.twitter.com/v1C3d0C7IA â Jon-Stephen Stansel (@jsstansel) March 8, 2021

Deleting does not fix anything! pic.twitter.com/GbAJGmcyxk â Jeff ðð¦ (@JeffTutorials) March 8, 2021

The person who tweeted it pic.twitter.com/zHW7jHr7iV â MochaHawkâï¸ (@Mocha_Hawk) March 8, 2021

Burger king isnât a real place pic.twitter.com/v3Xu32vg76 â trent andrew (@trentandrewrld) March 8, 2021

Yeah you were the one who was MOST abusive

Donât blame others mate

Itâs all your fault https://t.co/lMDoCVpLoR â é½æ¥çæ¨¹ (@riki7119) March 9, 2021

here's an exclusive look at Burger King UK's stunt for Pride Month pic.twitter.com/OacXjYjSLt â Ù (@knockedupcow) March 8, 2021

burger king after tweeting "women belong in the kitchen" pic.twitter.com/S71PuqmDr2 â mun || asleep (@sleepdeprivedza) March 8, 2021

Following the backlash from netizens, the brand issued an apology and deleted the original tweets, citing they didn't want to leave any space open for abusive comments.

"We hear you. We got our initial tweet wrong and we're sorry. Our aim was to draw attention to the fact that only 20 per cent of professional chefs in UK kitchens are women and to help change that by awarding culinary scholarships. We will do better next time," Burger King tweeted.

The brand added, "We decided to delete the original tweet after our apology. It was brought to our attention that there were abusive comments in the thread and we don't want to leave the space open for that."

We decided to delete the original tweet after our apology. It was brought to our attention that there were abusive comments in the thread and we don't want to leave the space open for that. â Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) March 8, 2021

