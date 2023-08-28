Rapido organises ‘Gadar 2’ special screening for Noida auto drivers

Leading bike taxi and auto aggregator Rapido on Monday revealed that they organised a special screening of Gadar 2 for their auto captains in Noida.

The company hosted the special screening under its ‘Auto Dost’ initiatives on Sunday which was attended by more than 100 auto captains.

Rapido held the screening to celebrate and recognise the service and dedication of their Auto Captains who play a pivotal role in the company's success and city’s transportation as well.

For years, auto drivers have been the foundation of Noida’s transportation system, reliably helping millions of commuters to reach their destinations. The special screening of "Gadar-2" served not only as a gesture of recognition but also refreshed Rapido's esteemed Auto Captains, who are consistently committed towards improving the commuting experience.

Through the 'Auto Dost' program, Rapido aims to improve the lives of its auto drivers. The aggregator has also introduced important improvements like adding seat belts and curtains to autos in Delhi. These efforts show that the company wants to ensure that their auto drivers have a safe, comfy, and good experience.

“Our Auto Captains are the backbone of our services, and we are dedicated to providing them with opportunities to unwind and recharge. 'Gadar' holds a special place in the hearts of audiences, and we want our captains to share this cinematic experience together,” co-founder of Rapido, Pavan Guntupalli said.

Earlier this month, Rapido had organised a special screening of superstar Rajinikanth’s commercial hit ‘Jailer’. The company had hosted the screening for their more than 500 Auto Captains in Chennai.

The Sunny Deol-starrer has been enjoying an amazing run at the box office, as it collected Rs 284.63 crore in the first week and Rs 134.37 crore in the second. After 17 days on the silver screens, Gadar 2 has a worldwide collection of Rs 538.2 crore, reported by Sacnilk.