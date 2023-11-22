'Rasgullas are worth fighting for': Agra wedding brawl makes total sense to netizens!

In a big fat Indian wedding, tensions can peak over any issue under the sun—be it timings of the ceremonies, last minute arrangements or the food. Unlike typical fights over last-minute arrangements or arguments over dowry settlements or even the usual ‘paneer tikke mein namak kam hai’ comments, things took an unexpected turn at a wedding in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra when 6 people got injured in a brawl that broke out over something innocuous—soft, pillowy rasgullas steeped in sugar syrup.

Yes, you read that right. The incident took place when a guest at the party commented on the shortage of the sweet loved by all. Soon after the brawl over rasgullas became viral, netizens were quick to share their fun takes regarding the same on X formerly known as Twitter.

Playback singer Chinmayi Sripada, known for rendering the heartfelt song Titli from the 2013 film Chennai Express, said: “Rasgullas are worth fighting for.” Another user wrote, “People will mock this. But this is a serious issue. How dare they not have sufficient rasgullas at a wedding?” Emphasizing the (seriousness) of this issue, yet another user said, “I approve… never ever keep less rasgullas!!”

“We are ready to export original rasagulla from Odisha. Not the fake Bengali ones!! But please don’t fight over it,” said a user, harkening back to the debate over who does the humble Rasgulla belong to- the Oriyas or the Bengalis.

Here are some more reactions from X users

This is not the only time that the fight for food took a serious turn in Uttar Pradesh. Two years back, in February 2021, clashes broke out between groups of shopkeepers in Baghpat district over attracting customers to their shop. Hours later, Harvinder, who was popularized as Einstein Chacha, said that his competitors were spreading false news about the quality of his chaat and repeatedly told customers to not visit his shop as he sold stale food.

The fight over chaat kept the entire India entertained through 2021 as no one was able to figure out who was beating who with whatever came on their hands. The eventful day ended with eight parties being arrested and taken to the police station, where both the parties sat in peace.