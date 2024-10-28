Rat-infested apartment rents for Rs 3 lakh in this city, here's why

In a shocking revelation, a viral video has exposed the deplorable living conditions of a luxury apartment in New York City. Despite the exorbitant monthly rent of Rs 3 lakh, the apartment was found to be infested with rats and other pests.

Residents have described the building as "unlivable" and formed a union to take action against the landlord, who has ignored multiple repair requests, according to the New York Post.

Hunter Boone, 34, started a tenant union last month after becoming frustrated with the building’s leaky ceilings and moldy walls. He and his dog even contracted a parasitic infection due to the poor conditions, he told the media. In May, they both suffered prolonged digestive issues and couldn’t keep food down due to exposure to rat droppings.

“After that, that’s when I was like, okay, I really need to get the city involved in this rat problem… If someone is charging this much, why does the building look like this? Wouldn’t that mean that they are quote-unquote a slumlord?” Boone told the publication. He is doing a rent strike since February.

During a visit, The New York Post reporters observed rat droppings on the countertops in Boone's apartment, a condemned backyard, water-damaged ceilings, and exposed holes in his bathroom floor.

Another resident shared that a burst pipe had forced his family to leave their home for six days. Although he managed to get the leak repaired and received reimbursement from the landlord, mold spores are now visible on his ceiling, and rats have infested the 2-BHK apartment.

“I left a bag of groceries on the ground, and when I came back later, there was a hole chewed straight through them,” he told the New York Post, adding that he had to throw away all the groceries.

The building's owner, Jacob Sacks, who owns at least 21 properties in the area, commented that “only four current tenants... like to complain and deny access.” He added, “This is an activist tenant who is exaggerating the issue and, at the same time, blocking repair work from proceeding.”