Ratan Tata's heartwarming monsoon tip: 'Take care of stray animals taking shelter under cars'

Industrialist Ratan Tata on Tuesday shared an awareness post to protect stray animals during the monsoon season. In a Twitter post, he appealed to vehicle owners to check for stray animals who may have taken shelter under their cars during the rains in order to avoid hurting them.

The 85-year-old industrialist also urged people to give temporary shelter to stray animals when it is raining this season.

"Now that the monsoons are here, a lot of stray cats and dogs take shelter under our cars. It is important to check under our car before we turn it on and accelerate to avoid injuries to stray animals taking shelter," he wrote.

He further added, "They can be seriously injured, handicapped and even killed if we are unaware of their presence under our vehicles. It would be heartwarming if we could all offer them temporary shelter when it is pouring this season."

Now that the monsoons are here, a lot of stray cats and dogs take shelter under our cars. It is important to check under our car before we turn it on and accelerate to avoid injuries to stray animals taking shelter. They can be seriously injured, handicapped and even killed if we… pic.twitter.com/BH4iHJJyhp — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) July 4, 2023

Ratan Tata's heartwarming post was widely appreciated by netizens, some of who echoed the same thoughts.

A Twitter user wrote, "An excellent thought process from a great thought leader... Highly appreciated." "Being perceptive about and sensitive to the smallest things has always been the hallmark of the Tatas. This trait has not diminished, mercifully. Respect," another added.

"Thank you sir, we really need same approach from our society," a third added. A fourth user said, "Even small acts of kindness can make a big difference in the lives of stray animals. So please, do your part to help them this monsoon season."

"A little caution and kindness can go a long way in ensuring their safety during this challenging season. Let's all do our part to create a safer environment for all beings, no matter how big or small," another Twitter user stated.

Ever since being posted, the tweet has garnered over 15,000 likes and more than 2,100 retweets.

