RBSE 10th Result 2019: Rajasthan board declares Class 10th result, here's all you need to know

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared RBSE Class 10th Result today. The candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check their results on the official website of the Board- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Apart from the official website, the students can also check their results on- rajresults.nic.in.

The candidates can also check their scores through SMS.

To receive RBSE Class 10th Result 2019 through SMS: Type RESULT RAJ10 ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.

This year, as many as 11,22,651 lakh candidates appeared for the RBSE Class 10th board exams. Last year, the pass percentage was 79.86% and the RBSE Class 10th results were declared on June 10. The pass percentage among the regular students was 80.13 percent while for private students, it was recorded to be at 14.55%.

Here's how to check your RBSE Class 10th Result 2019:

Step-1: Visit the official website of the Board.

Step-2: Click on the link which says 'RBSE Class 10th Result 2019'.

Step-3: Once the link opens, enter your details like name and roll number.

Step-4: Click on 'Submit'.

Step-5: RBSE Class 10th Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step-6: Download the result and take a print out for future references.

