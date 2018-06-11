RBSE Class 10 results declared: Check on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

The results for Class 10th Board examinations conducted by Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) have been declared. The Rajasthan Board Class 10 results are available at www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and www.rajresults.nic.in for examinees to see. Students can also check their results via SMS.

Around 11 lakh students took the Rajasthan Board Class 10 examinations this year. A total of 33,564 examinees did not turn up for the examination. Also, the Rajasthan Board has decided not to release a merit list for the Class 10 Board examination.

Here's how to check Rajasthan Class 10 results 2018:

Check Rajasthan Class 10 results at official RBSE website

Visit the official Rajasthan Board website - www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the 'Result-2018' on the homepage Click on 'Secondary - 2018 Result' for Class 10 results Enter your Roll Number and click Submit Your result should appear now. Download it or take a print out for future reference.