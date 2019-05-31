RBSE Class 8th, 10th Result 2019: Rajasthan Board likely to announce Class 10th results today; here's all you need to know

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to announce RBSE Class 10th results today on its official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. However, the date for the announcement of RBSE Class 8th results has not been finalized yet. The students can also access their results from rajreuslts.nic.in, apart from the official website. The time for the announcement of RBSE Class 10th Result is not confirmed yet, however, reports doing the rounds suggest that it will be declared 'anytime soon'.

This year, as many as 11,22,651 students had appeared for the RBSE Class 10th exams. The pass percentage for Rajasthan Board's matric examination was 79.86% last year. It may be worthwhile to note that the RBSE follows a 'grade system' while evaluating Class 8th exam results.

Here's how to check your RBSE Result 2019, once it is announced:

Step-1: Visit the official website of the Board, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step-2: On the homepage, click on the link which says, 'RBSE Class 10th/8th Result 2019'.

Step-3: Once the link opens, enter your details like name and roll number.

Step-4: Click on 'Submit'.

Step-5: RBSE Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step-6: Download the result and take a print out for future references.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

