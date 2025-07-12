Reality check for Indian students: Rising costs, rental woes, and job struggles in Australia

An Indian community group in Australia has issued a strong advisory for prospective students planning to move Down Under, warning of soaring living expenses, a worsening rental crisis, and challenges in finding part-time jobs.

In a post on Reddit, the “Indians in Australia” group said it has seen a surge in messages from newly arrived students struggling financially. “This is not to discourage anyone,” the group clarified in a recent statement, “but to help you plan realistically before making this big move.”

Students should be prepared to spend at least AUD 2,000 a month — about Rs 1 lakh — on basic living costs like rent, food, and utilities, the group noted. While part-time jobs can help cover some of these expenses, they often fall short of meeting steep tuition costs.

Master’s degrees typically cost between Rs 40-50 lakh, while bachelor’s programs can run up to Rs 70-80 lakh. Although scholarships exist, they usually cover only 10-20% of fees, making financial support from parents or bank loans almost unavoidable.

Rental Crunch Hits Hard

The statement flagged a “severe rental crisis” across Australian cities, especially in student hubs like Melbourne and Sydney. Many students face high upfront costs for Airbnbs or shared housing, with cheaper rentals often located 30 to 45 minutes from university campuses.

The group also cautioned against switching to lower-cost colleges as a way to cut expenses. “Changing institutions can affect your visa or lead to serious complications,” it said, pointing to recent policy shifts that have closed many loopholes.

Job Search Takes Time

Contrary to common perceptions, part-time work isn’t immediately available for many newcomers. “Many students are taking up to three months to find their first job,” the admins noted, urging applicants to plan for at least six months of living expenses before arrival.

Key Recommendations

Prospective students are strongly advised to:

Research the full cost of their degree

Maintain a financial buffer for at least six months of living expenses

Be mentally prepared to live frugally, share accommodations, and persist in job hunting

The cautionary message comes as Australia remains a top study destination for Indian students, despite rising costs and tighter visa regulations.